‘The Voice’ Viewers Complain About ‘Too Much Country’ in Finale

Since the final four of The Voice Season 16 is dominated by members of Blake Shelton’s team, the first night of the finale was heavy on country music, both with duets and original songs. Some fans were not happy about the show’s last episodes leaning so much on one genre.

The final four is made up of three Team Shelton singers – Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener. The fourth singer to make it this far is Maelyn Jarmon, a member of John Legend’s team. Singers who made Kelly Clarkson’s and Adam Levine’s teams were eliminated earlier.

In the first finale episode, the singers performed a duet with their coach and a brand new song. Sevener sang “All Right Now” with Shelton, while Roberts performed “Hard Workin’ Man” with the coach. Shelton and Rigdon joined forces for “Take It Easy.” Jarmon’s duet with Legend was “Unforgettable.”

Even some country fans were not impressed with the final four’s performances.

“Please I love Country music so much, it’s my favorite genre but this is just not it… this is so average at best,” one viewer wrote.

“this whole show tonight is way too country for my taste…am i watching [The Voice] or the CMA’s?” another viewer asked.

This is one of the worst #thevoice finals ever – I can barely watch these boring performances, country song after country song 🤦🏻‍♀️ Can we move on to guest performances — Sarah Bea (@SarahBea15) May 21, 2019

“Please, we don’t need anymore country singers,” another wrote.

“Too much country,” one viewer simply wrote.

“Y’all ruined a wonderful show. It’s ridiculous to have 3 singers from one coach, and two coaches benched. Please fix this or just give Blake his own ‘Country Voice.’ You took all the fun out of it,” one viewer complained.

Some viewers, though, were perfectly happy with all the country performers.

You all hating country but it is the genre of our people. All “popular” music these days are such literal crap. #TheVoice — Ms Cori (@CoriSigma) May 21, 2019

There will be even more country performers on Tuesday’s season finale. According to Billboard, Rigdon will perform “Hold My Hand” with Hootie & The Blowfish, and Travis Tritt will join Sevener for “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” Toby Keith will sing “That’s Country Bro” with Roberts and Sarah McLachlan is joining Jarmon for “Angel.”

Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers will also perform during the finale.

The Voice Season 16 finale part two airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

