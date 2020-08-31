'The Voice' Season 19 Receives Official Premiere Date

✖

The upcoming 19th season of The Voice was recently announced to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the competition series now has an official premiere date. According to a tweet from NBC on Thursday, The Voice will return on Monday, Oct. 19, with judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani taking their places in the show's signature big red chairs.

"This deserves a four chair turn!" the message read. "[The Voice] returns October 19 on [NBC]." The tweet also included NBC's fall lineup and the premiere dates of a number of other shows on the network. "Can't wait," Stefani wrote in reply. Season 19 will be Stefani's fifth as a coach, while Shelton has been on the show since its premiere in 2011. Clarkson joined as a full-time coach during Season 14 while Legend stepped in for Season 16.

This deserves a four chair turn! #TheVoice returns October 19 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ZdRItXGY6b — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) August 27, 2020

The final episodes of Season 18 were filmed remotely due to the pandemic this spring, and the new season is currently filming in Los Angeles, though few details are known about the current setup. "Man, but the waves of bad news that keep coming out of California, especially Southern California," Shelton told SiriusXM the Highway in late July, two weeks before the blind auditions began filming. "It’s on my calendar still, but every day seems like a new world we wake up in. I still hope we can get it in and I know they created a safe situation for us, but we will see what happens."

On Sunday, the country star tweeted that he was working with his superstar mentor for the season and shared a little joke about the as-yet-unannounced guest. "Working with my superstar mentor for TeamBlake today," he wrote. "I’m not going to say WHO it is but I will say Ive learned today that this person is in absolutely NO HURRY about ANYTHING. Like, if there’s a tornado coming they ain’t gonna make it."

Fans immediately began attempting to guess the identity of the mentor, with several naming Zac Brown as a possibility. Others guessed George Strait, and some people even floated the idea of former The Voice coach Adam Levine. Viewers will ultimately find out in a few months after Shelton selects his team for the season.