‘The Voice’: Parker McKay Speaks out After Emotional Blind Audition Performance

Parker McKay is feeling “blessed and honored” to connect with The Voice fans after sharing her heartbreaking personal story during Tuesday’s episode of the singing competition. Being chosen as the final member of coach Kelly Clarkson’s team during the final round of the Blind Auditions, the Nashville singer touched the hearts of so many not only with her rendition of Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands,” but also with the recent loss of her mother.

“I lost my mom to dementia this week. I’m just really thankful for the shot,” McKay said while in tears and hugging Clarkson after being chosen to fill her team’s final spot. “I’m emotional.” Clarkson responded at the time, “Oh my God, I’m so sorry,” before reflecting on how special it was for her to complete her team with the vocalist. “At the Blinds, we don’t get the full story,” the Grammy-winner said. “I was really glad I was moved to turn around because sometimes in life when it rains it pours and you just need a break in the storm. I’m really glad she’s on my team. I’m not going to cry.”

McKay took to Instagram shortly after the show aired to thank everyone for their support and for reaching out with stories of their own loss. “Fam and friends, new and old, the support on since last night has been ABSOLUTELY OVERWHELMING!” she captioned a photo from her audition. “I am doing my very very best to back to every single person who have reached out and shown me love but it could potentially take me 5,824 years!”

For the new followers she gained with her television performance, McKay decided to reintroduce herself, noting that she’s sure everyone would be “great friends” with her in no time. “I am a singer-songwriter in Nashville and you can hear my music streaming everywhere!” she continued. “I am also an advocate and love being of service to my community.”

Having just celebrated her 30th birthday, McKay and her three dogs just celebrated two major milestones – her graduation from college and engagement to the love of her life. On the more tragic side, the singer continued, “I lost my mom to dementia in April and I am so blessed and honored to connect with so many of you who have been through similar heartbreak.” She concluded her message with a welcome into her family, asking fans to keep watching The Voice when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and cheering, “LET’S GO TEAM KELLY!!!⁣”