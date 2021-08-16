'The Voice': Ariana Grande Reveals Who Her 'Biggest Competition' Is

✖

Ariana Grande is setting her sights on Team John Legend for her first season on The Voice. The "7 rings" singer opened up about which of her fellow coaches was her "biggest competition" to E!'s Daily Pop ahead of Season 21's Sept. 20 premiere, revealing that she and the "All of Me" artist were competing for more than just the title this season.

"John has been my biggest competition so far, because I think we turn for a lot of the same voices, and everybody picks John," Grande admitted. "Not that I blame them." She continued that while she might have her feelings hurt when Legend wins over the blind audition singers, "everything happens for a reason and I love Team Ariana."

Replacing Nick Jonas on The Voice, Grande said she's loved becoming a part of the coaching panel alongside Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. "It's felt so amazing so far being a part of The Voice. I love everybody's energy so much," she said. "Being able to work with Kelly and John and Blake has been so informative, so it's like I'm learning so much."

It hasn't been as simple as she first thought, however. "You watch it on TV and you think you know 'OK, I'm gonna go in there and it's gonna be easy, whatever,' but it's so hard," she admitted. "And [the other coaches are] so seasoned, they're so great at it."

In April, Shelton said in a social media Q&A that he was "looking for a challenge" bringing Grande into the mix, but was "looking forward to beating her" nonetheless. Legend added that he was excited to "add new flavor to the mix" of the show and bring in new fans. "Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills," he said. "I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she's going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it's going to be great for all of us." The Voice returns to NBC on Sept. 20 — catch up with your favorite seasons on Peacock.

