‘The Voice’: Final Blind Audition Has Viewers in Tears

Kelly Clarkson found her final team member on The Voice in the closing moments of Tuesday night’s episode. Clarkson added Nashville, Tennessee, vocalist Parker McKay to her ensemble. McKay performed a stellar rendition of Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” that impressed everyone, but her back story also brought tears to viewers’ eyes.

McKay’s mother fell ill recently and sadly died just before she embarked on her journey to The Voice. It was a truly powerful moment to see her take the stage and succeed so triumphantly. Upon learning McKay’s backstory, Clarkson remarked that “When it rains it pours, you need a break from the storm.” She added, “I’m really excited Parker was the one to fill out my team.” Scroll through to see McKay’s performance and reactions from The Voice fans watching at home.

“No matter what just know your mom is proud of you,” one viewer wrote. A second added, “[Parker] is a real life angel. We’re forever on your team.”

“I’m so sorry about what happened to your mom, Parker,” a third viewer wrote. “I know she’s watching from heaven and happy that you’re on The Voice.”

“Kelly so wise in your 37 years!” a further tweeted. “You made this girls day! You are so right sometimes you just need a break in the Storm ! You just gave her that break!”

“These stories been so tough this season oh my,” another person tweeted. “These people are strong for coming on this show.”

“Congrats Parker! Your angel (Mom) was with you,” yet another viewer added. “Welcome to The Voice and [Kelly[ will be a fantastic coach for you!”

“I’m so happy Kelly turned, her story had me in tears and her voice is beautiful,” another The Voice watcher wrote. “Welcome to the Voice Parker!! Go break limits, your mum is proud of you.”