‘The Voice’: Meet the Final 11 Singers

Season 17 of The Voice is moving along, with the field of thousands having been officially narrowed to 11 contestants.
There’s around one month left of this season, and the final contestants will continue to duke it out until one of them is crowned the winner along with their coach. John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani all have three contestants left in the game, while Blake Shelton has two singers left.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Scroll through to see who’s still standing.
Will Breman – Team John
View this post on Instagram
Marybeth Byrd – Team John
View this post on Instagram
Katie Kadan – Team John
View this post on Instagram
Hello Sunday – Team Kelly
View this post on Instagram
Jake Hoot – Team Kelly
View this post on Instagram
Shane Q – Team Kelly
View this post on Instagram
Ricky Duran – Team Blake
View this post on Instagram
Kat Hammock – Team Blake
View this post on Instagram
Myracle Holloway – Team Gwen
View this post on Instagram
Joana Martinez – Team Gwen
View this post on Instagram
Rose Short – Team Gwen
View this post on Instagram
Photo Credit: Getty / NBC