‘The Voice’: Meet the Final 11 Singers

Season 17 of The Voice is moving along, with the field of thousands having been officially narrowed to 11 contestants.

There’s around one month left of this season, and the final contestants will continue to duke it out until one of them is crowned the winner along with their coach. John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani all have three contestants left in the game, while Blake Shelton has two singers left.

Scroll through to see who’s still standing.

Will Breman – Team John

Marybeth Byrd – Team John

Katie Kadan – Team John

Hello Sunday – Team Kelly

Jake Hoot – Team Kelly

Shane Q – Team Kelly

Ricky Duran – Team Blake

Kat Hammock – Team Blake

Myracle Holloway – Team Gwen

Joana Martinez – Team Gwen

Rose Short – Team Gwen

