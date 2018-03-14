This Performance ‘Broke’ Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson found herself “broken” during The Voice‘s blind auditions Tuesday, beaten down by being rejected in favor of coach Alicia Keys.

Sharane Calister, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa, took to the blind audition stage to sing Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain,” bringing down the house with her powerful voice and emotive performance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Keys almost immediately pressed her button to turn around, she had to yell at fellow coach Clarkson to turn her chair before the end of the performance.

When Calister was finished singing, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” artist explained that it wasn’t her performance that kept her from pressing the button, but knowing she had no chance against Keys.

“It’s disrespectful when you don’t turn around for someone with that kind of talent,” she explained. “It’s just, I am weary from just getting not picked when this girl turns her chair.”

She joked that maybe she didn’t read the “life coach” book before premiering on The Voice, adding, “I can obviously tell you’re a fan of hers,” to which Calister nodded.

“Yup, there you go,” Clarkson responded, getting up and walking behind her chair in defeat. “I’ll be over here,” she joked.

Fellow coach Adam Levine then jumped in, saying, “I’ve never in my life heard someone say things like that before.”

“I’m broken y’all!” Clarkson responded from her hiding place.

“Look what you did, you broke Kelly Clarkson,” Levine told Calister, stepping in to vouch for the American Idol winner. “Let me tell you something about Kelly Clarkson. Kelly Clarkson, number one, is a saint. She sings like an angel or like a lion, whatever she feels, and by the way, she is absolutely incredible.”

Calister then revealed that Clarkson might have better odds than she thought, saying, “I do love Kelly, I’m a big fan of yours. I love your voice.”

“So you’re saying there’s a chance?” Clarkson yelled in triumph.

But Keys hadn’t said her piece yet.

“Your voice sounded like perfection to me,” she told Calister, who after commiserating with the coach over her life lived in foster homes apart from her twin sister, ended up choosing the “Girl on Fire” singer, completing her team for the season.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.