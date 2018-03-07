‘The Voice’ Coaches Poke Fun at Kelly Clarkson With ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Reference

Veteran coaches on The Voice are used to making fun of the newbies, and they pulled out all the stops for Kelly Clarkson.

In a moment during Tuesday’s all new episode of the blind auditions, coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys were seen watching a clip from the classic Steve Carell-led film 40-Year-Old Virgin.

The coaches laughed as they watchedCarell’s character from the 2005 film, Andy Stitzer, get his chest waxed.

As the specialist rips off one of the bandages, Carell screams “Kelly Clarkson” in pain, which made the singers laugh. At that point, a clueless Clarkson came into view.

“What’s going on?” Clarkson asked her fellow coaches. “What are you watching?”

Levine responded: “We’re only watching things that winners can watch.”

“I’m a winner,” Clarkson said.

“No, season winners of The Voice,” Levine said as Alicia and Blake stared awkwardly.

Clarkson responded by showcasing her shirt, showing the number 14 in honor of the NBC singing competitions 14th season.

“I might win this one, you never know,” Clarkson said, motivating an incredulous laugh from Shelton before the auditions continue.

Later in the episode, as a big Clarkson fan was set to choose her as her coach over Levine, the singer pushed his button and a soundbye from the movie played, bringing laughs on the show and on Twitter.

@adamlevine pushing his button and that sound byte playing, omg! Best laugh of the season (so far)!!!!! #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds AHHHHHHH KELLY CLARKSON!!!! I can’t!!! 😆😆😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0DQ12vTJAE — A dot B dot 🥀 (@AprilReneeX) March 7, 2018

Season 14 is Clarkson’s first season as a coach on The Voice and she is already fitting in with her fellow coaches.

Viewers are split, some saying Clarkson’s energy is contagious.

I honestly don’t get why anyone wouldn’t pick @kelly_clarkson over any other coach…She’s the best, and most versatile, singer in the world. @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds — William Lemery (@WilliamLemery) March 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkson is the cutest person ever. She’s jumping up and down, she’s screaming, hyping up the contestants like she’s their best friend. She’s just an amazing person. #TheVoice — Nikki (@pickynikki17) March 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkston killing it with selling herself to these artists! Best 4 coaches to sit on chairs on @NBCTheVoice #TheVoice — Denise Lynn (@DeniseLHeigl84) March 7, 2018

While others find her commentary “annoying” at times.

I didn’t think I could like #TheVoice any less and then – Kelly Clarkson. — mike harris (@mikeharris6412) March 7, 2018

Watching @NBCTheVoice and realize that when @kelly_clarkson really likes an artist, she acts like I do when I’m drunk 😂#TheVoice #KellyClarkson pic.twitter.com/ND1qxXcEhA — Doctor Gothic (@DoctorGothic) March 7, 2018

Kelly is the only person that talks more than my horrible coworker. Clearly they both eat too much sugar. #TheVoice — Taylor Wood (@TaylorWood717) March 7, 2018

Can they swap out Kelly for Gwen? #TheVoice — Taylor Wood (@TaylorWood717) March 7, 2018

Clarkson has joked around about being a nerd on the show as well as fighting with Blake over her talking so much. Seems Clarkson’s addition to the show is bringing a new vibe to the long running series.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.