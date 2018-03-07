Reality

‘The Voice’ Coaches Poke Fun at Kelly Clarkson With ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Reference

Veteran coaches on The Voice are used to making fun of the newbies, and they pulled out all the stops for Kelly Clarkson.

In a moment during Tuesday’s all new episode of the blind auditions, coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys were seen watching a clip from the classic Steve Carell-led film 40-Year-Old Virgin.

The coaches laughed as they watchedCarell’s character from the 2005 film, Andy Stitzer, get his chest waxed.

As the specialist rips off one of the bandages, Carell screams “Kelly Clarkson” in pain, which made the singers laugh. At that point, a clueless Clarkson came into view.

“What’s going on?” Clarkson asked her fellow coaches. “What are you watching?”

Levine responded: “We’re only watching things that winners can watch.”

“I’m a winner,” Clarkson said.

“No, season winners of The Voice,” Levine said as Alicia and Blake stared awkwardly.

Clarkson responded by showcasing her shirt, showing the number 14 in honor of the NBC singing competitions 14th season.

“I might win this one, you never know,” Clarkson said, motivating an incredulous laugh from Shelton before the auditions continue.

Later in the episode, as a big Clarkson fan was set to choose her as her coach over Levine, the singer pushed his button and a soundbye from the movie played, bringing laughs on the show and on Twitter.

Season 14 is Clarkson’s first season as a coach on The Voice and she is already fitting in with her fellow coaches.

Viewers are split, some saying Clarkson’s energy is contagious.

While others find her commentary “annoying” at times.

Clarkson has joked around about being a nerd on the show as well as fighting with Blake over her talking so much. Seems Clarkson’s addition to the show is bringing a new vibe to the long running series.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

