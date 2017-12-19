‘The Voice’ Finale: How to Vote

The Voice finale is here, and fans are rushing to vote for their favorite performers.

While most know at least one way to vote for their picks, there are actually five different ways to help artists win.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The simplest ways are by heading to The Voice‘s official site or by voting on the official app. Fans can vote up to 10 times using each method.

However, the most powerful ways to support a performer are through Apple Music and iTunes.

Each stream or buy counts as a vote, with 10 streams counting toward each artist. Furthermore, if a song enters thetop 10 of the iTunes Top 200 Singles chart, every vote will be counted as five votes, which greatly increases a singer’s chances of winning.

The final way to vote is through the Xfinity X1 set-top cable box. There are instructions on how to cast your vote there when you visit the show’s information page.

The Voice’s finale will air on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The final contestants are Addison Agen (Team Adam), Red Marlow (Team Blake), Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake) Red Marlow (Team Blake) and Brooke Simpson (Team Miley).