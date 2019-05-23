‘The Voice’ Fans Outraged After Season 16 Winner Announced

The Voice Season 16 crowned a new winner at the end of its star-studded finale episode, and fans were not afraid to comment on the outcome on social media.

The NBC reality competition series announced Maelyn Jarmon of Team John Legend — on Legend’s first season on the show — as the champion for the latest season. She beat out three finalists from Team Blake Shelton, Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon, and Andrew Severner.

Many fans of The Voice were unhappy with the winner announcement, taking to Twitter to express their outrage after their favorite singer failed to win the final prize.

#thevoice winner is….none of my favorites 😕 — Sandra (@SandraNeubauer1) May 22, 2019

This is a crock of crap. Andrew Sevener was better than the rest of the finalists. #TheVoice — Dale Ekstrom (@EkstromDale) May 22, 2019

Other fans were happy for the winner, sharing their excitement for the beginning of a promising career.

I KNEW SHE WOULD WIN #TheVoice — James Aldridge (@JamesAl28023706) May 22, 2019

All is right in the world. Congrats to Maelyn! #TheVoice — Ms. Little 💁🏾‍♀️ (@mslittle_90) May 22, 2019

John Legend got blocked by everyone on #TheVoice this season and he STILL won. WAY TO GO JOHNNY #VoiceFinale — you matter 💙 (@fightonfighter7) May 22, 2019

During Monday’s pre-finale performances, all three members of Team Blake and the only member of Team John impressed judges and viewers with unforgettable final performances.

The finale on Tuesday featured a star-studded lineup of performers that included Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, Halsey, BTS, the Jonas Brothers and many more.

Jarmon started the episode with a touching original song dedicated to her boyfriend back home, titled “Wait for You,” teaming up with Legend later on for a duet of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.” Closing out her performances for the night, Jarmon held back her emotions during a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” she dedicated to her father.

Whooohooo! @MaelynMusic won this season of @NBCTheVoice From the beginning we knew she’d win. She can sing anything. We’re superfans. Much love & God bless Maelyn. #VoiceFinale #TheVoice — John Trigueiro (@JETGOP) May 22, 2019

Sevener, who ended up in fourth place, performed “All Right Now” with Shelton before premiering an original song, “Rural Route Raising,” and ending his performance with Hinder’s “Lips of an Angel.”

#VoiceFinale #TheVoice As predicted, totally political choice. Andrew was the best talent, period! — Sherri Ann (@TwisterGrl66) May 22, 2019

Rigdon, who ended in second place, made his bid for the win with an energetic rendition of The Eagles’ “Take it Easy” alongside Shelton before debuting original song “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.” Honoring the late Earl Thomas Conley, who passed away at 77 earlier this year, Rigdon won the favor of country fans and his coach with a performance of “Once in a Blue Moon.”

Gyth should have won….. Totally disappointed #TheVoice — Sandy (@SandySgifford) May 22, 2019

So many great performances tonight!! Maelyn is such a sweetheart! So happy that she won!! Congratulations still deserved for Gyth who was the runner up. A great season!!! #thevoice #VoiceFinale — Alex M (@aalleexx101) May 22, 2019

Roberts, who ended up in third place, received a standing ovation from the coaches with his performance of Randy Houser’s “Anything Goes” before paying tribute to his own career as a musician with the original song “Looking Back.” For his duet with Shelton, Roberts performed Books & Dunn’s “Hard Workin’ Man.”

#TheVoice Dexter might be my favorite singer in Voice history. But Maelyn is undeniable as a voice. Best voice since Alisan — David (@elemonader) May 22, 2019

The Voice will return for Season 17 in fall 2019 on NBC.