‘The Voice’ Fans Flip After Taylor Swift Announced as Season 17 Mega Mentor

The Voice just got even more star power thanks to Taylor Swift. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer is back on the NBC singing competition show and the news has fans super excited. Swift will likely make her first appearance this season in late October to help the teams prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

On Monday, NBC announced Swift will join Season 17 as a “Mega Mentor,” meaning she will give advice to all four coaches’ teams. She will help Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson get their singers prepared to go head to head.

The Knockout Rounds have been a mainstay of the series. At this stage of the game, the coaches pick two singers to perform duets. Then, the coach has to decide which one was the better singer and can move on to the next round. The other coaches can also use a “steal” to take the loser of a knockout round.

NBC also released a teaser showing Swift’s appearance.

“I hear we have a Mega Mentor,” Legend says in the clip.

“Yeah, but I don’t know who it is,” Shelton says. “I know it’s supposed to be a big star.”

Legend says he thinks the singer is “one of the most successful people in music,” prompting Shelton to joke, “That’s true, but I can’t be ’cause I’m a coach.”

Swift then comes out of the trailer behind the two stars, who never realize that Swift is the person they were talking about.

Swift’s legion of fans expressed their excitement over her joining the show.

Swift has a long association with The Voice. She was a Mega Mentor during Season 7 back in 2014. She also performed “ME!” with Brendon Urie during the Season 16 finale earlier this year.

The Voice Season 17 will also include Darius Rucker as an advisor for Shelton’s team, Usher for Legend’s team and Normani helping Clarkson’s singers. Will.i.am will help out Stefani’s team.

The Voice returns on NBC Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

