‘The Voice’ Fans Celebrate the Return of Jennifer Hudson

The Voice is back, and with it, fan favorite coach Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson first earned her striped on the NBC reality show in season 13, but returned to compete against fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, country singer Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine in Monday’s premiere of season 15.

Prior to the premiere, she and Clarkson discussed their backgrounds on reality television, saying they think it will probably benefit them both as coaches.

“It’s a matter of what you take and do with your opportunity,” Hudson said. “So, it’s like an inspiration all around to say, ‘Look at Kelly Clarkson, you can be the winner and succeed in that,’ because not everyone who wins succeeds. There’s very few Kelly Clarksons walking around.”

Shelton is definitely worried that he might lose out in yet another season to Hudson or Clarkson based around that kind of experience.

“You know, I would like to think that just because Kelly and Jennifer came from another singing competition show that they wouldn’t have an advantage, but I guess maybe they do a little bit,” Shelton told ABC News Radio Monday. “I mean, Kelly won her first season as a coach on this show, and that’s tough to do. And I was definitely betting against her the whole time, and she proved me wrong for sure.”

“I guess it does [give you an advantage] to be able to relate to your contestant in a way that even I can’t or Adam can’t,” he continued. “Because they were under these spotlights and in front of the cameras on live television night after night, and they know what these artists are going through.”

Fans of the show were thrilled to see Hudson back behind her buzzer, and sounded off on social media:

#TheVoice is back and Kelly and Jennifer are going to OWN this season. — Carrie Underwood Stan (@TriStateGay) September 25, 2018

@IAMJHUD #TheVoice Can’t wait for the new season to start. Welcome back Jennifer! — sjsmith (@suzzdann) September 24, 2018

@IAMJHUD #TheVoice Hello Jennifer, welcome to the new season!! Looking forward to all that you are bringing..🙋‍♀️ — Eileen Goldberg (@eimed2000) September 24, 2018

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

