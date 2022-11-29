'The Voice': Blake Shelton Praises Bodie: 'May Be Greatest Performance' in Show's History

Blake Shelton has found a true superstar in Bodie on Season 22 of The Voice. The country singer was blown away by the "greatest performance" he's ever seen in all his seasons coaching on the show when the 29-year-old took to the stage during Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE.

"This may be the hardest song I have every heard someone try to do on this show," Shelton praised his team member after the performance. "I was also thinking, this may be the greatest performance I've ever seen on this show." He asked with a laugh, "Who are you? You're incredible, dude. I don't even know what else to say."

"I don't even really get starstruck anymore," fellow coach Camila Cabello chimed in. "But when you walked in here I felt like, starstruck... You're different than anybody else here." Gwen Stefani agreed, "You definitely have your own lane. I'm always amazed by your voice because it's like an alternative voice, but it does so much more than an alternative voice."

Bodie impressed the coaches last week as well with his take on The Pretenders' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," which brought Stefani to tears. "I'm crying, first of all," the No Doubt artist told Bodie after his performance. "Second of all, you are so gifted and so talented... I can't believe you're not a huge star yet. Let's go, guys!" Shelton agreed, "Dude, this is your moment... People get it, they're connecting with it, and it's exactly what we all need right now."

Shelton may be going out on a high note with Bodie, as the longtime Voice coach announced in October that he would be stepping away from the NBC singing competition after Season 23. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he said on social media at the time, adding of his co-stars over the past 22 seasons, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!"

" I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he continued. "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!" The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.