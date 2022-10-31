Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her 'Favorite Award' in Touching Acceptance Speech

Gwen Stefani couldn't help but shout out husband Blake Shelton as she was honored at this year's New York Women in Communications' 52nd Annual Matrix Awards. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, called her country star hubby her "favorite award" in her touching acceptance speech given in the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Stefani was presented on stage by none other than the "God's Country" singer, 46, who gushed about being "very excited" and "extra proud" of his wife in his own heartfelt speech. The No Doubt singer then took to the stage to accept her award, but not before thanking her presenter and life partner. "Obviously, my favorite award ever, Blake Shelton, for marrying me," Stefani began. "Wow, this is surreal – weird Blake talking about me like that," she continued, turning to Shelton to give him a quick kiss as the "Spiderwebs" singer added, "Thank you so much, you're such a babe, and you're so awesome."

Stefani then launched into a candid speech about growing up in Anaheim, California, where she started her career before becoming a superstar. "I cannot believe that I'm being recognized tonight alongside all these incredible honorees. When I think about it, I say to myself, 'Why me?' I mean, honestly, how did this happen to me? How did I get this blessed?" she said. "I didn't have big dreams – they were little teeny-tiny dreams – and I was very naïve." Stefani noted that even though she "barely made it out of high school," her older brother and No Doubt member Eric ended up being the one who "saved" her in the end.

She also spoke about her struggles with dyslexia early on in life and throughout her career. "Being dyslexic definitely has had challenges for me in my life and I will say the dyslexic advantage has probably made me who I am," the Grammy winner noted. "The moment I wrote my first song – I had no idea that I could do that. It just happened – it unlocked something inside me." She then joked that despite the issues she has spelling due to her condition, she would go on "to teach the whole world how to spell 'bananas,'" in reference to the iconic lyrics from her 2004 hit single.