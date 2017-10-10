‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Are Feuding Again

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine‘s bromance might not be over, but their feuding has started again.

The pair’s long-standing tension is coming back in season 13 after they were getting along for a short period of time. But, luckily for them, their feuds are one of the best parts about the singing competition show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a short clip featuring The Real Coaches of The Voice, the singers shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

“Adam and I tried to start off this season getting along. And we did—for about half a day there. All of a sudden, the second that he and I both wanted somebody on our team, that’s when it all fell apart,” Shelton says as footage showed some of their truly spectacular bickering. “That’s when his true colors came through. I’m going to blame all this on Adam.”

“That was a sad, sad day. He broke my heart,” Levine adds, hanging his head in sorrow. “But I was ready for him, and we started hating each other, and everything was as it should’ve been.”

We have a feeling this Shevine feud is just getting started. 😂 #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/bNNdlxiAQd — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 10, 2017

One reason their feud may be back is because it seems Levine and Miley Cyrus have started to form a bond. “I feel like there’s an Adam and Miley bromance,” Cyrus tells the camera before she and Levine share a kiss on the cheek.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.