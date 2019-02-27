‘The Voice’ Adds Bebe Rexha as Coach for Comeback Stage

The Voice has added another new coach for its newest season, announcing that pop star Bebe Rexha will helm the show’s Comeback Stage for Season 16.

The Comeback Stage is an online series that will accompany the primetime show and offers artists who did not turn a chair during the blind auditions the change to officially enter the competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rexha will coach the artists through a series of Comeback Battles, with two earning the chance to compete for America’s votes, with the winner earning a spot on Season 16’s live shows. That artist will also be able to decide which coach’s team they would like to join for the remainder of their time in the competition.

The first episode of the Comeback Stage will air on Tuesday, Feb. 26, with the show teasing the mini series with a clip of Rexha showing off her coaching skills.

“This season, it will be more challenging than ever to make it back into the competition,” Rexha says in the clip before telling one contestant, “We’re gonna perfect it, and we’re gonna kick some butt.”

The 29-year-old also shared her excitement for the new gig on Twitter.

Guess who’s coaching #TheVoice Comeback Stageee 🤗🎉 Watch on @NBCTheVoice Official App, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter all season long I’M SO EXCITED!! pic.twitter.com/ghYnoLOzYa — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 27, 2019

Last season, the Comeback Stage was coached by Kelsea Ballerini for its debut outing.

After making a name for herself as a songwriter, Rexha released her first EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, in 2015, following that with the two EPs All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2 in 2017. The latter contains her smash duet with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be,” which became the longest-running No. 1 song on the Hot Country Songs Chart and earned the trio a Grammy nomination. Rexha was also nominated for a Grammy this year for Best New Artist. She released her debut album, Expectations, in 2018.

Along with Rexha, coaches this season include show mainstays Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, along with Kelly Clarkson and newcomer John Legend.

Season 16 of The Voice is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz