‘The View’ Host Abby Huntsman Reveals Her Newborn Spent 2 Weeks in the NICU

Abby Huntsman’s return from maternity leave to The View during Tuesday’s Season 23 premiere came with an extra layer of joy after the journalist revealed that after twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey were born in July, Ruby spent two weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We ended up in the NICU for two weeks with one of them,” Huntsman revealed during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “Her lungs were developing. The nurses and doctors — you feel so, so thankful for them. I was going back and forth for two weeks to feed William at home, to feed Ruth in the NICU. Meghan [McCain], I talked to you every day and you were such a help to get me through all of that.”

Ruby is healthy and happy after her two weeks in intensive care, and Huntsman revealed she and husband Jeffrey Livingston have been learning how to juggle three young kids, recalling the time where 21-month-old daughter Isabel suggested they place the babies in the microwave.

“I have such an appreciation now for parents who are still sitting in the NICU, still hoping their baby is going to be OK,” Huntsman added. “But the babies are doing wonderful and life is hectic. I drink a lot of coffee and a lot of wine.”

The ABC talk show co-host and her husband welcomed their twins in July, adding two little ones to their family alongside Isabel, at the time 18 months.

“‘Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your [heart],’” Huntsman wrote on Instagram after the twins’ birth. “Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey came into this world last night bright eyed and beautiful. Couldn’t be more in love and thankful for a smooth delivery. The human body is truly an amazing thing. So are the amazing doctors and and nurses who make it all possible.”

