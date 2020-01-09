‘The View’ Fans Have Words for Meghan McCain After She Weighs in on Iran Situation

Meghan McCain is getting a strong reaction from The View audience after taking a bold stance on the U.S. conflict with Iran that escalated after Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted attack ordered by President Donald Trump last week.

“I think it’s easy to forget: America’s the bear. We’re the bear. Don’t poke us either,” McCain said during Wednesday’s show, while proclaiming she’s “still not sad [Soleimani] is out.”

“I know the cost of war,” she continued when co-host Sunny Hostin expressed concern about American soldiers losing their lives. “I have friends who have lost limbs. I have friends who have committed suicide when they came back after war. I know the cost of it, I’m aware.”

And while McCain has been openly critical of Trump at times, the conservative panelist noted, “We should all take a pause, take a beat, and see what President Trump does because right now, as far as I’m concerned, it could have been a hell of a lot worse last night than what Iran did.”

The View co-host’s views had Twitter talking immediately.

McCain has regularly stirred up controversy on the ABC talk show, but her relationship with the fellow View panelists has been soured recently, a source claimed to Page Six Thursday.

“They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. [Abby Huntsman] was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude,” the insider said, with another source adding, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.”

