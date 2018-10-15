‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Slams Fan for Remark About Her Hair: ‘Do Some Homework’

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t here for the haters. The View co-host slammed a fan on Instagram Saturday after they made an uneducated comment about her hair.

The comment came on a photo of Goldberg with Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner in Tina: The Musical. Goldberg had just come from a performance of the musical on the west end of London and had nothing but praises for the production.

“Just saw Tina On the West End. [Warren], you inhale her! Thanks to you and this fantastic cast for a great ride!!!” she captioned the photo.

An Instagram follower took the sweet photo as an opportunity to comment on Warren’s Turner wig and Goldberg’s hair, as first pointed out by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. “That’s a lot of fake hair in one picture,” the person commented.

But Goldberg took the comment as a chance to clap back, responding, “Mine isn’t fake. Do some homework.”

Fans on the Comments By Celebs account praised the comedian and talk show host for her rare response to critics.

“I live for a Whoopi clap back,” one follower wrote.

“She’s is everything! [heart emoji] Whoopi Goldberg is #goals in so many levels!!” another added.

The Sister Act star certainly doesn’t shy away from letting her opinion be known on The View, taking on Kanye West after the rapper made comments about abolishing the 13th amendment in an Twitter rant earlier this month.

“The 13th Amendment abolished slavery, Kanye,” Goldberg said. “So maybe you want to think and write it down before you say it so that you know what you’re saying, okay?”

She also ripped up a card that had his message written on it before ripping into him for the claim he was “bullied” by the Saturday Night Live cast over his Make America Great Again hat.

“You see they laughing at me. You heard em the scream at me. They bully me. They bullied me backstage,” West said during a live rant on SNL. “They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me backstage. They bullied me!”

Goldberg, however, took issue with the fact he wore the hat during all the promotional videos for the episode. “I guess he didn’t see all the promos SNL ran all week that had him in his hat,” she said. “He wore the hat. All the promos show he wore the hat, so I don’t know who was bullying him.”

Photo credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images