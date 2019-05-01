‘The Talk’: Marie Osmond Replacing Sara Gilbert as Co-Host

The Talk has found a replacement for Sara Gilbert after The Conners star announced last month that this season would be her last on the CBS show.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Marie Osmond will be replacing the longtime host alongside Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne, and that the official announcement will take place this coming Tuesday on The Talk. Osmond has previously been a guest host on the show, which reportedly brought in big ratings.

She also currently has a Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo hotel with brother Donny Osmond that runs through November.

Gilbert announced she would be leaving the show after nine years in April, soon after the departure of fellow original co-host Julie Chen.

“I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she said at the time. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert continued. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

“It’s difficult because this is a place that I love and a place that I’m extremely happy. I love the hosts, I love the crew, I love our staff, I’m so grateful to the audience for letting me in your homes every day. It’s been such an honor,” she concluded.

At the time, Underwood gushed, “You are an amazing woman. You are a true example for others to follow. You created something very, very special with The Talk. God has given you a great talent, and I think he’s opening doors for you to use that talent wherever you go. But more than that, you’re an amazing mother, an amazing partner, wife.”

She continued, “You’re just such a beautiful spirit, and everything … I think you’re going to be successful, because you care about others. I’d just like to say personally that we all wish you Godspeed to greater things, and you’ll never be forgotten.”

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Lisette M. Azar/CBS