‘The Proposal’ Actually Did End in a Proposal, and Twitter Was Shocked

We have our very first Proposal proposal!

Retired police officer Mike dropped to one knee for Monica a mere 60-minutes after first meeting her during the premiere episode of ABC’s newest dating show, The Proposal, which aired Monday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Videos by PopCulture.com

After going through a kind of soulmate pageant, Mike narrowed things down to two suitors — Monica and Jessica — through a first impression round, bathing suit round and brief questioning.

“I never thought that I would find love, but after hearing what you guys had to say, I feel like I have,” he told the women before proposing to Monica. “From the first time you stepped out on the stage, you were absolutely amazing. So, as weird as this sounds, will you marry me?”

Viewers who had been keeping up on the news surrounding the new show knew that the promise of a proposal may have implied marriage, but had quite the loophole.

In an interview with E! News, host Jesse Palmer revealed there was more than one possible ending when it came to the new show.

“It could literally run the gamut. You can have a sexy night in the fantasy suite You could have a full-blown down on one knee, open a ring box kind of thing,” Palmer explained. “It’s completely up to the two finalists proposing to the mystery man or woman that’s not revealed to them at the very end.”

So many were shocked that the show would actually go through with its promise.

From the first time I saw you in that bikini on the stage, I knew you were THE ONE – #TheProposal WHATS GOING ON — Carly Schindler (@carschindler) June 19, 2018

“Monica, from the first time you walked out on this stage…” THAT WAS 5 MINUTES AGO. #TheProposal — heyitsthefranny (@FrancescaMouery) June 19, 2018

Holy shit. This show is bananas. #TheProposal — Dan Delaney (@MNDanimal) June 19, 2018

Legit, what is tv anymore?! #TheProposal — Erica Ann (@EricaAnnC) June 19, 2018

#TheProposal is weird, exploitative, grimy, and all participants have major mental issues. When is the next episode? — Jeremy Glapion (@Glap) June 19, 2018

What the fuck did I just watch? #TheProposal @TheProposalTV — Brian Dolan (@BrianDolan89) June 19, 2018

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.