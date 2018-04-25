ABC Plans New Dating Series ‘The Proposal’ From ‘Bachelor’ Creator

A new dating series is bringing more TV proposals to ABC.

The network has ordered The Proposal from Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode reality show will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor (or suitress) in hopes that they say yes to their proposal.

The series will be hosted by someone you may know: Former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer. The show will premiere sometime this summer on ABC.

“I couldn’t be more excited about The Proposal,” Fleiss told the Hollywood Reporter. “I think Bachelor Nation is going to love it. It’s also great to welcome back a member of the Bachelor family, our host, Jesse Palmer.”

Each one-hour episode of the series will follow the male or female daters as they attempt to woo the secret suitor in first impression and beachwear rounds, answer pressing romantic questions, and then hope to receive a seal of approval from the suitor’s most-trusted family member as the final test.

After each of the four rounds, the dates who fail to connect are eliminated, until only two are left. The final two then get to meet the mystery man or woman and propose.

ABC asks, “Will there be a marriage proposal that can’t be refused?”

The Proposal is produced by Fleiss’ Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the latter also produces the shows under the Bachelor umbrella, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and the new Bachelor Winter Games.

Fliess and longtime Bachelor producer Matin Hilton serve as exec producers, along with James Breen and Jason Ehrlich. The Proposal is the second series the four will exec produce together, in addition to Fox’s Love Connection.

Palmer, now a sports broadcaster and television personality, was the first athlete to lead a season of The Bachelor during its fifth installment in 2004. Palmer ironically did not propose to his finalist Jessica Bowloin. They did leave the show together but split shortly after. Palmer recently hosted the syndicated show DailyMail TV.

The Bachelor recently wrapped up its 22nd season, with racecar driver Ari Luyendyk Jr. The finale saw the star reject the winner, Becca Kufrin, to instead propose for a second time to current fiancee Lauren Burnham. The season ender sparked much discussion about the need for a proposal in the hyped episode.

After the episode, Luyendyk Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter that he regretted proposing to Kufrin.

“I feel like there needs to be more flexibility if that person needs more time. That’s what I needed,” he said.

The Bachelorette will see Kufrin’s triumphant return after The Bachelor‘s scandalous finale when her season premiered May 28 on ABC.