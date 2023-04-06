Who Is Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9, Episode 8?

The Masked Singer introduced two new excellent contestants this week, Dandelion and Mantis. They were so good that neither of them was unmasked, as the panelists saved Mantis after the battle royale. Mantis and Dandelion are so good that we might not see them unmasked until much later in the season. However, the clue package gave away some helpful hints about Dandelion's identity. Who are they? Check out the clues and guesses from Dandelion's debut (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).

Performances and Song Picks

"Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland (from The Wizard of Oz)

Show Clues

Episode 8 monologue: "My life has always felt kind of like a movie. The Wizard of Oz, to be exact. Like Judy Garland, I started my career when I was just a kid. I've worked with all the greats, Madonna, Flea, Sir Elton John, the living, and the dead. But the way I am, I was restless for a home, a place to play my keys. So I put down roots in a musical city. Sadly, much like the Wizard of Oz, a devastating twister hit my home. But just like dandelions blowing through the cracks of concrete, I rebuilt. I learned no matter what, there's always sunshine after the rain. And that's why I'm so excited to sing this song tonight."



Episode 8 Visual Clues: The package included a zombie, a cart reading "Welcome to Music City," and a Wanted poster. The cart had a trumpet on it, with a yellow piano nearby.



Episode 8 On-stage Clue: Ruby slippers with a tag reading "Billboards." "These heels were made for performing TV, movies, concerts, and even charting next to Olivio Rodrigo," Dandelion said.

The Guesses

Nicole Scherzinger: Zooey Deschanel

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg: Emmy Rossum

Ken Jeong: Reese Witherspoon

Robin Thicke: No guess

Our Guess: We could use more hints before guessing, but none of the panelists' guesses sound right. Vanessa Williams was a popular pick among fans on Twitter.



How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.