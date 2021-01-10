Eugene Goodman: Hero Capitol Police Officer Identified After Redirecting Mob

✖

On Sunday, CNN's Capitol Hill reporter Kristin Wilson shared a photo of one of the officers who helped protect those inside the building as a mob, made up of President Donald Trump's supporters, stormed the Capitol. Wilson originally shared a screenshot of USCP officer Eugene Goodman that was taken from a video captured by Huffington Post's Igor Bobic. The CNN reporter noted that there was a mass of rioters coming up the stairs towards Goodman.

In the photo, the officer can be seen glancing to his left towards an entrance to the Senate floor. Wilson wrote that Goodman lured them the other way, away from their targets, and undoubtedly saved many lives in the process. The reporter urged her followers to remember Goodman's name and issued her gratitude to him for the brave actions that he took on Wednesday.

While Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results, a group of pro-Trump rioters made their way inside the Capitol, causing the building to go under lockdown. Amidst the chaos, multiple people died, including rioter and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt and officer Brian Sicknick, who died after fighting the rioters who made their way into the Capitol. According to Business Insider, Sicknick "was injured while physically engaging with protesters." The authorities added, "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Multiple publications, including the Associated Press, reported that a rioter hit Sicknick in the head with a fire extinguisher, which left him with brain injuries. As previously mentioned, he later died due to those injuries. The New York Times reported that Vice President Mike Pence reached out to Sicknick's family following his passing, but Trump has yet to do so. It should also be noted that the White House has not yet flown their flags at half-mast in tribute to Sicknick. However, on Saturday, flags at the Capitol were flown at half-mast in honor of the late officer.