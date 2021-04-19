'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Will Jenny McCarthy Miss Wednesday's Episode?

✖

On Sunday, it was announced that Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, passed away. In light of that heartbreaking news, there is some speculation regarding whether Jenny McCarthy, who is married to Donnie Wahlberg, will take part in Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. So, will McCarthy be behind the judges' panel on Wednesday?

Since filming for The Masked Singer took place prior to Alma's death, McCarthy will indeed make an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Fox series. The show has already released several sneak peeks of the upcoming episode, which will be two hours long and will see two masked singers getting unmasked. In the sneak peeks, McCarthy can clearly be seen as part of the production, sharing her commentary alongside the other judges — Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger. Additionally, Rita Wilson will be making an appearance on the upcoming episode as one of the show's latest guest judges. You won't want to miss all of the masked singer fun during the action-packed two-hour episode. To watch the episode live, you can turn to FuboTV, which is offering PopCulture.com readers a free trial of their service. You will also be able to watch the newest episode on Hulu the day after it airs.

Of course, the episode will be airing days after the Wahlberg family shared the news about Alma, who passed away at the age of 78. Alma was the mother of nine children, including Mark and Donnie. McCarthy issued multiple tributes to her late mother-in-law on social media. She addressed Alma's passing on Instagram by posting a photo of herself and her mother-in-law, which she captioned with, "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."

McCarthy also posted her husband's video tribute to his mother, which showcased numerous special moments between the pair. She wrote on Twitter that it was a "beautiful tribute to the world's greatest mother-in-law." The Masked Singer judge added that Alma will "be missed dearly."

