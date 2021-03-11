'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is the Porcupine/Robopine? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 kicked off Wednesday night, and Porcupine — rather, Robopine — was one of the costumed performers that stood out from the pack. Robopine is one of five performers sorted into Group A, which also includes Raccoon, Russian Doll, Seashell and Snail. It's one of the wildest versions of a costume that the U.S. version of The Masked Singer has seen thus far, with loads of quills mixed with Terminator-like features. The show is streamable each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's Robopine, including the clues that producers offer each week. We'll also go into what the judges have been guessing (even if their choices are a little out-there). Scroll through to learn what we know about the robotic porcupine. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5 Premiere — "Return Of The Masks"

The Porcupine danced onto the stage in all their glory, then announced that their name is actually "Robopine." They said that they came from a place where they were forced to "grow thick quills" and fend for themself, and they did so by trying to break into Hollywood. All this was accompanied by sci-fi style animations, suggesting to some that they have a long history with the genre. After the performance, Robopine revealed that they are 60 years old, and they have grandchildren.

"Robopine" sang "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross, displaying some well-practiced dance moves along the way. Before they were even done, McCarthy was guessing Jamie Foxx, but Scherzinger was skeptical. She said that they are definitely a "larger than life presence on stage," proposing names like Idris Elba. Jeong guessed Lionel Richie, while Thicke went with Ginuwine.

Who exactly is Porcupine? Only time will tell! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously mentioned, it's watchable live on FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion happening right now. Episodes can be also watched the next day on Hulu, if you're willing to risk spoilers in the meantime. We here at PopCulture.com will be preparing loads of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, so stay tuned!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.