‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 Premiere Date Revealed

The Masked Singer Season 14 is coming soon to Fox.

The network has announced that the reality singing competition series will have its two-hour Season 14 premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 14 of The Masked Singer will take the beloved themed episodes to new heights, celebrating some of the most recognizable and nostalgic moments in pop culture history. This includes nights inspired by Star Trek, Clueless, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Twilight, Spice Girls, and even the Care Bears. Additionally, the season will include a special musical anthology episode, “Ozzfest,” honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne and featuring an appearance by former Masked Singer contestant Kelly Osbourne, who pays tribute to her father and his iconic career.

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora on the special two-hour Season 14 premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-10 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Trae Patton/ FOX.

This season promises to be “bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable” than ever as 18 brand-new costumes hit the stage, bringing their own flair, mystery, and vocal power. That’s not all. For the first time in The Masked Singer history, one contestant’s identity has been revealed early, meaning viewers are aware of their participation on the show before anyone on the panel. Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall has been revealed as America’s Insider, and fans will be taken on a journey through her participation on the show.

Nick Cannon returns as host alongside returning panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora, making Cantrall’s involvement as America’s Insider even more exciting. Ora portrays Cantrall’s mother, the Queen of Hearts, in Descendants, so the eventual reveal to the panelists is going to be one for the books, and viewers will be along for the entire ride.

Even though fans know of at least one contestant’s identity, there are surely to be plenty more surprises in store for The Masked Singer, as per usual. There will be much to look forward to when the show returns for Season 14 on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere. The series will settle into its hour-long slot at 8 p.m. ET the following week and will be paired with the new Fear Factor reboot, Fear Factor: House of Fear, hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. In the meantime, Seasons 7-13 of The Masked Singer are streaming on Hulu to keep fans occupied until January.