‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals New Clues About Final Three Celebrities

It’s down to three anonymous celebrity performers on The Masked Singer, and fans are closer than ever to figuring out the identities of Monster, Bee and Peacock.

Before Empire actress Rumer Willis was unmasked as the star behind Lion and *NSYNC alum Joey Fatone as Rabbit in Wednesday’s all-new episode of the zany Fox reality show, judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger watched as Lion, Peacock, Bee, Monster and Rabbit faced off in a new round of performances.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There was a lot to learn about the finalists this week, giving fans a pretty good idea as to which stars are singing behind which mask—or so they think.

Keep scrolling to see what we learned about the final three in this week’s episode.

Peacock

Peacock’s theatrical performances and stunning voice have also made him a fan favorite, with many on Twitter guessing he could be Neil Patrick Harris or Donny Osmond.

What we knew: A “showbiz prodigy” at a young age, the Peacock has hinted at being a teen heartthrob from a previous generation. Having performed on the stage, on-screen and hosting award shows, Peacock has used magician imagery to show he is a true quadruple threat.

What we learned: Referring to the audience as his “little soldiers of affection,” Peacock mentioned living up to his “idol” status, signing off with the name of Frank Sinatra song, “It Had to Be You.” When asked who he was deep down, Peacock told the judges “I have dedicated my life to show business,” adding that he had used Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” as inspiration for one of his albums.

Judges’ guesses: Weird Al Yankovic, Neil Patrick Harris, Donny Osmond

Monster

With his furry costume and dynamite voice, the monster has become an adorable fan favorite throughout the season.

What we knew: From the beginning, Monster has hinted that his costume was chosen due to his reputation he has publicly, and that performing on stage was part of his planned comeback. Revealing that he grew up in the south, and was considered “not the real deal” after achieving his fame, the Monster has repeatedly said he’s “teed up” for another shot.

What we learned: Monster told the judges that after being “vilified” for “sounding like a ringtone,” he was finally making the comeback he’s wanted for a decade. “I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother and more than anything, I’m a person,” he told host Nick Cannon.

Judges’ guesses: Jamie Foxx, Calvin Harris, Darius Rucker

Bee

The Bee has some serious singing chops, and the clout to back it up!

What we knew: A diva songstress from an earlier era, Bee has hinted at being “very close” friends with Tina Turner, hinting with song titles that she could be Patti LaBelle or Gladys Knight. What we do know for sure about the Bee is she has 10 Grammy awards.

What we learned: Teasing that she was focused more on baking nowadays than singing, adding that she loved bacon and a good peach cobbler more than anything else, Bee told the judges “I’m a people person … whether I’m performing or just walking down the street and saying, ‘Hey!’”

Judges’ guesses: Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Anita Baker

Rabbit

With his straitjacket and twitchy persona, the Rabbit hasn’t been messing around when it comes to embodying his character and tearing it up on the stage. Wednesday, *NSYNC alum Joey Fatone was revealed to be the star behind the mask.

What we knew: Judges guessed from the beginning that Rabbit was part of a boy band, with him hinting that after having others pulling “the puppet strings” for years, he was finally out on his own. Rabbit revealed last week he spent a lot of time in “the Sunshine State” and has a passion for cooking, leaving fans scratching their heads.

What we learned: Hinting that when he feels the pressure he goes camping, cooking up “chicken of the sea,” he told the judges he is used to performing in costume, giving “110 percent” even when he’s not singing.

Judges’ guesses: Donnie Wahlberg, Nick Lachey, Joey Fatone

Lion

From the start, Lion’s fierce vocals have made her a force to be reckoned with on-stage. In Wednesday’s episode, the masked star was unmasked, revealing her to be Rumer Willis.

What we knew: Lion has repeatedly mentioned coming from a “pride” of strong women, seeking the courage to strike out on her own. Getting her start in the “cabaret” of Chicago, Lion hinted last week that she came from “bluegrass state” origin, which gave her “true grit and a diamond heart.” When asked for a moment of truth, Lion dropped a cryptic hint about subscribing to a “monthly murder mystery game.”

What we learned: As images of a University of Southern California pennant and lizard aired during her clue package, Lion explained that she was step away from “the empire [she] was born into” as an independent star. Deep down, she told the judges she was “an advocate, not a victim, even though I’ve been bullied a lot of my life.”

Judges’ guesses: Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Hailee Steinfeld

Past Reveals

The celebrities remaining under the masks could be anyone, with a wide variety of famous faces showing up in the past. Here’s who was previously unmasked:

Steelers player Antonio Brown as Hippo

Comedian Tommy Chong as Pineapple

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw

90210 actress Tori Spelling as Unicorn

La Toya Jackson as Alien

Talk show host Ricki Lake as Raven

Comedian Margaret Cho as Poodle

Staying Anonymous

Keeping the identities of the masked celebrities a secret required a lot from the production side, who kept everyone in the dark—from host Nick Cannon to the other contestants.

“They were in a completely separate area until they were fully in their costumes,” Cannon told PEOPLE this season. “Even their entourage and their representation had to wear masks too if they were on set. So we never knew who these people or any of their crew was.”

Finale Info

In next week’s Season 1 finale, the final three celebrities will face off with their grandest performance yet, competing for the votes of the judges and audience.

Throughout the night, the two runners-up will be unmasked before the grand unmasking of the first ever Masked Singer champion. Who will walk away with the win?

The Masked Singer finale airs Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox