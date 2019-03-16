‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

The Masked Singer is returning for another season of celebrity reveals.

Fox announced Wednesday that the quirky reality show, which features masked celebrities singing for a panel of guessers including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, has been renewed for Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show, originally based on a South Korean reality show, is currently in the middle of its first season, debuting to 9.4 million total viewers and coming in as the highest-rated unscripted premiere in seven years.

“The response to The Masked Singer has been fantastic and we are thrilled to bring it back for another season,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company said in a statement, published by Deadline. “I am so happy to see a singing Peacock burst into pop culture! The Masked Singer is unique, bold, original and embraces the DNA of all the best Fox unscripted shows. We look forward to Season Two being even more fun, weird and wonderful than the first.”

So far on Season 1, the celebrities who have been unmasked include Steelers player Antonio Brown, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, comedian Tommy Chong and comedian Margaret Cho.

Still remaining in the singing competition include secret celebrities clad in Alien, Unicorn, Peacock, Raven, Rabbit, Monster, Lion and Bee costumes, with the panel of guessers hypothesizing that everyone from Kendall Jenner to Carrie Underwood could be behind the elaborate costumes.

The stars’ secret identities were taken incredibly seriously during filming, host Nick Cannon told PEOPLE in a recent interview, explaining of the production, “They were in a completely separate area until they were fully in their costumes. Even their entourage and their representation had to wear masks too if they were on set. So we never knew who these people or any of their crew was.”

He added of the reveals to come, “These are definitely top-notch talent and celebrities, but they’re all from different walks of life. There’s a couple twists and turns, but there’s people who step it up and take it to the next level. The peacock is somebody who is definitely attempting to be the best showman that they can possibly be.”

Who do you think the remaining celebrities behind the mask are? Let us know your best guess in the comments!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET Fox.

Photo credit: Getty/FOX