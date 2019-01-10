‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Reveals What Goes Into Keeping Stars’ Identities Secret

While The Masked Singer fans across the country debate which celebrity is hiding under the lion, unicorn and monster masks, host Nick Cannon is revealing shocking behind-the-scenes information about just how deeply their identity is hidden.

In an interview with PEOPLE Wednesday, Cannon admitted he didn’t even know who was who at the time of filming, explaining, “They were in a completely separate area until they were fully in their costumes. Even their entourage and their representation had to wear masks too if they were on set. So we never knew who these people or any of their crew was.”

The masks are definitely significant, he added, confirming what viewers had theorized after the hippo was unveiled as Steelers player Antonio Brown in last week’s season premiere, after he received the fewest audience votes of the six stars who competed against one another that episode.

“They got to choose their costumes,” Cannon said, “and usually their costumes are a clue to who they actually are.”

Viewers have some pretty complicated theories about who is hiding under the remaining masks, which will grow to include a pineapple and poodle amongst others in this week’s episode, but Cannon promised the reveals will pay off.

“These are definitely top-notch talent and celebrities, but they’re all from different walks of life,” he teased. “There’s a couple twists and turns, but there’s people who step it up and take it to the next level. The peacock is somebody who is definitely attempting to be the best showman that they can possibly be.”

As for guest panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, who are tasked with guessing the singer’s identity, Cannon joked, “Ken makes the worst guesses. The fact that he’s a doctor and super intelligent all of that goes out the window because he’s just throwing names out there. But it’s hilarious. Robin Thicke takes it extremely seriously. He’s listening to the voice trying to figure out if he knows these people. And then Nicole the one paying the most attention to vocals and presence.”

The Fox show, adapted from a South Korean show of the same name, is definitely a departure from the norm when it comes to American reality television.

“It truly is the ultimate variety show,” Cannon said. “There’s nothing else like it on television.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox