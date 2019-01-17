‘The Masked Singer’ Provides New Clues About Lion, Peacock, Unicorn and Monster

Now that fans of The Masked Singer know the celebrity hiding behind the Deer, the race is on to discover the remaining stars hiding behind an elaborate costume.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of FOX’s smash hit reality show, which tasks the panel of celebrity experts — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — with guessing the identity of masked celebrities as they take to the stage for shocking performances, Terry Bradshaw was unveiled as the Deer.

While there are still nine stars whose identities remain a secret, Masked Singer fans learned a little bit more about four of the stars — Lion, Peacock, Unicorn and Monster.

In Lion’s first performance, she teased she was “Hollywood royalty,” stepped away from a pride full of women to forge her own way. Wednesday, she revealed she is very involved in women’s rights activism, “using my voice to help others.” She added, “I tell my pride you have to be strong and stand up for what you believe in.”

In the past, Peacock had fans guessing Donny Osmond, teasing that he was very Las Vegas, had a close friendship with Michael Jackson and had been performing since he was a child. In week two, he added that there had been “many incarnations of [his] career,” from “little teeny bopper” to “dramatic roles.”

Unicorn, who has teased in the past that she was born in Beverly Hills and had a magical childhood, added this week that she had “lost [her] sheen” in the past, but with “model behavior” was ready to reach “for the gold.” She’s not a model, she added later, but was flattered to be thought of as one.

Monster, in week one, explained that he chose that costume because that is what the world has labeled him, saying he was rewriting his “mix tape” to prove he’s more than “puff and fluff.” In week two, he revealed he has ties to both the south and New York City, teasing to the judges, “I like to keep my head in the game.”

Then, of course, there are the identities of the Alien, Rabbit, Raven, Poodle and Bee to contend with as well! Those stars will compete again next week on The Masked Singer, giving us another big reveal and more information about their secret identities.

Who do you think the remaining celebs are? Let us know in the comments!

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox