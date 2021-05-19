'The Masked Singer': Is Omarion the Yeti?

✖

The Masked Singer has pulled some serious twists and turns on fans this season, but as Piglet, Black Swan, Yeti and Chameleon face off in Wednesday's Top 4 performances for the Golden Mask, viewers think they have it nailed down which celebrity is hiding behind the multihyphenate abominable snowman personality — rapper, singer, dancer and actor Omarion.

Yeti's rise to the top on Season 5 has been impressive, and in just three appearances, the Wild Card contestant managed to oust stars like the Hanson brothers' Russian Dolls that had been performing since day one. He secured his spot in the Season 5 championship with a standout performance of "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock and previously wowed judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke with renditions of "If It Isn't Love" by New Edition and "Lonely' by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco — made even more impressive by his rollerskating throughout the performance.

This season of The Masked Singer initially introduced Wild Card contestants Orca, Bulldog, Crab, and Yeti to shake up things for the original cast, but one by one, Mark McGrath, Nick Cannon, and Bobby Brown were unmasked as the Wild Cards were sent home. The panelists haven't quite nailed down which star is behind Yeti, guessing Jason Derulo, Miguel and Trey Songz, but fans have paired up Omarion's life with the clues left behind each week.

Not only did the B2K alum's second solo album include the hit single "Ice Box," which could be a clue to his polar character, Yeti's latest clue package included the hint that he's close with Diddy, and Omarion worked closely with the rapper throughout his career, including on the hit song "Bump, Bump, Bump." Yeti has called himself a quadruple threat as well, and Omarion has proven himself as a singer, rapper, actor and dancer throughout the years.

Yeti has also been open throughout the season about growing up with a village of warrior women who showed him how to be, and Omarion has been open about how important his mother and three sisters were to him growing up. Yeti also mentioned having two children during his clue package, and Omarion is dad to a 7-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter with his ex, Apryl Jones. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch the show live via FuboTV with a free trial, and if you miss the live shows, all episodes are available on Hulu the day after they air.

