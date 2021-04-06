'The Masked Singer': 3rd Wildcard Performer to Debut Tomorrow Night

✖

Another Wildcard singer will be taking to the stage on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. So far, the Fox competition has introduced two Wildcard contestants — the Orca and the Crab. But, one more competitor will enter the fray in order to go toe-to-toe with the remaining masked contestants in Group B.

As you can see in the screenshot below, four Wildcard contestants will be trying their hand at The Masked Singer's competition. You can see that the two masked singers on the left are the Orca and the Crab, both of whom have already been introduced. That means that one of the two mystery competitors on the right will be the one to join the competition on Wednesday night. At the moment, it's unclear what their costumes are. But, rest assured that they will bring the energy when they take to the stage for their first masked performance.

(Photo: Fox/The Masked Singer)

The first Wildcard contestant, the Orca, was introduced during the March 24 episode. The Orca emerged onto the stage to a score that sounded eerily similar to that of Jaws, an indication that the masked individual isn't playing around when it comes to the competition. Their clue package featured items such as a pizza restaurant set, as he described that he sent out audition tapes via pizza boxes when he was first starting out. The Orca performed a smashing rendition of Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," which left all of the judges impressed. Their guesses for the individual ranged from Dave Grohl to Gordon Ramsey.

The Crab was the next Wildcard singer to join The Masked Singer. During the March 31 episode, the Crab was introduced. He shared that he "dreamed of being a star" and that he was "blessed" to have that dream eventually come true. Although, he admitted that his family experienced a tragedy that left a lasting effect on him. Elsewhere in his clue package, there were items such as a broken mirror, the equation 2+3, and a Mona Lisa painting. The Crab's performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" left all of the judges touched by his emotional rendition. They subsequently shared their guesses for their identity, with Robin Thicke guessing Johnny Gill and Ken Jeong guessing Bobby Brown. To find out even more about Orca, Crab, and the next Wildcard singer, fans will have to tune in to The Masked Singer on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.