‘The Masked Singer’: Is Donny Osmond the Peacock?

As fans of The Masked Singer work out their theories on which star is behind the Deer, Monster, Unicorn and Lion, many are confident they have the identity of Peacock worked out — Donny Osmond.

The Fox series challenges viewers to guess the identity of 12 celebrities clad in elaborate costumes based on cryptic clues and their singing performance, along with the help of panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. At the end of each episode, one of the six costumed performers is unmasked based on the number of votes they receive from the studio audience.

In last week’s season premiere, Hippo was revealed to be Steelers player Antonio Brown, while viewers got some hints as to the identity of the remaining first five. Osmond’s name has been coming up as a possible secret identity of the Peacock largely based on the hints in his clue package, but also due to some subtle choices in his costuming.

First off, Peacock revealed, “I first got on stage at five years old,” which matches up with Osmond’s performance in 1963 on The Andy William’s Show.

A montage of the Peacock playing piano and shuffling playing cards then aired, as he explained, “Putting on a show is in my DNA.”

“It’s giving me Vegas Vibes,” one of the panelists said of the package, which could be referring to Donny and Marie Osmond’s show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

It was also hinted that Peacock was a total heartthrob, but hasn’t been thought of as a Hollywood hunk for quite a bit.

“It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall,” clued Peacock.

In the end, Peacock was shown petting a puppy, which Twitter users were convinced was in reference to Osmond’s song “Puppy Love.”

Needless to say, The Masked Singer viewers are pretty convinced.

“The Masked Singer is the best show EVER! I’m calling it now that the Peacock is Donny Osmond. I’ve loved that voice my entire life,” one fan guessed.

“Donny Osmond is 100% the peacock,” another said. “#TheMaskedSinger is about to make me so mad not knowing who anyone else is lol.”

A confident viewer wrote, “Oh don’t even try me with the peacock. Def Donny Osmond…’Puppy Love’ much? #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedPeacock #DonnyOsmond.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

