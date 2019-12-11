‘The Masked Singer’ Airing Special New Episode Tonight

The Masked Singer is racing to the finish line of Season 2 this week with two new episodes. The Fox musical competition/celebrity guessing game will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with a new episode, along with another new hour set to air at its regular time Wednesday. The double dose of the show comes as the show gets closer to unveiling its Season 2 winner, with the season finale scheduled to air next week.

Tonight’s episode is titled “A Pain in the Mask” with the official description reading: “The remaining six masked singers deliver some of their most exciting performances yet, as they all come together for the first time on a special Tuesday night.”

Wednesday’s new hour will mark the season’s semifinals round, in an episode titled “Two Masks Take It Off: Holiday Semi-Finals.”

“The remaining masked celebrities compete for a spot in the finals; two celebrities are unwrapped.” The remaining contestants before Tuesday’s new episode include Thingamajig, Flamingo, Tree, Rottweiler, Leopard and Fox.

The special two-night airing comes nearly a week since the latest celebrity unmasking revealed the Butterfly was Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame. The singer performed a beautiful rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” but failed to steal the hearts of the judges and audience to stay in the competition.

After being unmasked, Williams admitted she was disappointed to be eliminated before she could perform a cover of her former bandmate and close friend Beyoncé’s song.

“I wanted to do Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top.’ If I’d stayed on a little longer, it’s a possibility that I would’ve been able to perform that song,” she told TV Insider last week.

“The Masked Singer was probably one of the top things I’ve ever done in my life because of how I was made to feel. You can be on some of the biggest stages in the world, but it doesn’t mean nothing if you didn’t feel good afterwards. I’m not saying that’s the case with other stages I’ve been on. I’ve felt great,” she said.

“But I felt really, really good, especially solo-wise, something by myself, being on a show week after week on mainstream TV with an audience. I’m mostly known for gospel, and a lot of gospel isn’t really on mainstream networks, so it was really cool to have that experience,” she added.

The Masked Singer will air Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET this week on Fox.