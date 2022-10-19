'The Little Couple': Jennifer Arnold Reveals Heartbreaking Update

Jen Arnold is asking for support. The Little Couple star revealing in a heartbreaking update Tuesday that her beloved dog Maggie has been hospitalized for an unknown illness. The pooch's hospitalization tragically comes just two weeks after Arnold's dog Rocky died following a brief hospitalization.

The TLC star shared the most recent update on Instagram, where she posted a photo of little Maggie curled into a ball. She went on to admit her shock at the latest events, writing, "I cannot believe I'm writing this post," as she revealed, "it's been a little over 2 weeks since we lost Rocky and now Maggie is in the hospital." According to Arnold, the reason for Maggie's hospitalization remains a mystery, and her beloved pet's vets are "still trying to figure out what's going." However, Arnold said the "vet is concerned." She went on to ask that her followers "please keep [Maggie] our other furbaby in your thoughts & prayers."

News of Maggie's hospitalization comes just two weeks after Arnold shared another devastating update: family dog Rocky passed away. On Sept. 28, The Little Couple star revealed that Rocky, a Chihuahua, was hospitalized in the ICU, revealing in a later update that the family was "praying for a miracle." Sadly, just four days after sharing news of Rocky's hospitalization, Arnold shared on Oct. 2 that Rocky died.

"Our hearts are broken & the world will never be the same. Our dearest [Rocky] has left us," she announced. "He had a wonderful life of 15+ years, brought so much joy to our family, & truly was the most gentle, loving, & loyal member of our family. We tried so hard to have him with us a little bit longer but God had other plans for the [Rockstar]."

Arnold's Tuesday update that Maggie is now also facing health issues devastated fans, with many taking to the comments section to send Arnold, her family, and Maggie support. One of Arnold's followers wrote, "praying for her and you all." Several people suggested that Maggie was missing Rocky, with one person commenting, "She's mourning Rocky. Dogs are so intuitive and mourn just like people. Praying for answers for Maggie and your family." Arnold has not provided a further update on Maggie at this time.