The Kardashian Family Finds out About Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

This Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will address Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal from earlier this year, and preview footage of the episode has it shaping up to be one of the most emotional yet.

A new preview clip finds the rest of the family learning about the scandal, with Kendall Jenner shown first as she rides in the car with Scott Disick. She gasps as she reads texts sent from sister Kim Kardashian informing her of the scandal, with Disick noting, “That’s pretty serious, isn’t it?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After reading the allegations against Thompson, Jenner says, “I’m, like, in shock right now. I don’t even know what to say. Like, what a f—king idiot. It’s a sick joke.”

Thompson was accused of cheating on multiple women while Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

“I mean, I can’t even imagine being in Khloé’s shoes. Just how, like, reckless it all seems,” Kourtney Kardashian tells the camera in the preview. “This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

Kim was on set preparing to give an interview when she received the news, revealing that Kylie Jenner had sent Khloé the article detailing the allegations.

Speaking to the camera, Kylie explained her motivations for sending Khloé the information, sharing that she wanted her sister to hear the news from her family first.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloé ’cause we knew she was days away from giving birth. We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew that it was the right thing to do,” she said. “So I’m the one that told Khloé. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear it from one of us versus on the internet.”

At the end of the teaser, Kim answers a call from Khloé’s best friend, Malike Haqq, with the KKW Beauty founder heard saying, “She’s literally gonna go into labor over this.”

A previous clip documented the family discovering that Khloé was in labor. The reality star welcomed her daughter, True, on April 12.

The clip saw momager Kris Jenner receive a phone call informing her of the news, with Kris immediately preparing to leave on a plane to get to her daughter in Cleveland. Also in the room were Kim and Kourtney, who were in the middle of a video chat with a group of students.

“I gotta go. Wrap it up…I can’t wait one sec,” Kris told her daughters before leaving, with Kim quickly deciding to join her mom.

Khloé previously addressed the fact that Sunday’s episode will be difficult to watch while responding to a fan on Twitter.

“I feel so bad for @khloekardashian that she had to go through what Tristan did while filming #KUWTK,” the fan wrote. “If I’m not wrong, next episode will be insane. You’re so strong to put that personal issue as part of the show knowing millions of ppl will watch it. I wouldn’t be able to do it.”

“Sadly, it will,” Khloé responded. “I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2018

Photo Credit: E!