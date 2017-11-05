The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Is Not Feeling the MTV Reboot of Their Show

The Jersey Shore gang is not feeling it when it comes to MTV’s latest spin-off of their hit show.

The network announced in October that it would be rebooting the beloved reality series, but this time with whole new set of young people and and a new locale–Panama City Beach. The show, dubbed Floribama Shore, is set to premiere at 10 p.m. EST on Nov. 27.

But the OG shore team was apparently not consulted about the reboot.

You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree pic.twitter.com/NGb15TvAKp — Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) November 2, 2017

“You heard the People @MTV just bring back the Real #JerseyShore RT if u agree,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tweeted after the series was announced. All of the original cast members retweeted the messaged except Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who is not very active on Twitter.

Sorrentino also confirmed that MTV had not consulted the original crew before rolling out the idea for Floribama Shore.

No 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) November 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was clapping back at the haters who said the original cast was too old for a reboot.

I’m 29, 2 kids, Married & can still funnel wine and do cartwheels on the dance floor. We aren’t dead Bundy https://t.co/uTmrJGJIjm — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 2, 2017

“I’m 29, 2 kids, Married & can still funnel wine and do cartwheels on the dance floor. We aren’t dead Bundy,” she tweeted at a naysayer.