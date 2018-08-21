Brody Jenner in Talks to Join ‘The Hills’ Reunion

The Hills reboot may bring back one of its biggest stars. Brody Jenner is in talks to join the cast of the MTV reunion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network announced it would be premiering The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 during Monday’s Video Music Awards after stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Justin Bobby Brescia and Stephanie Pratt reunited on the red carpet of the award ceremony.

Jenner, who served as a love interest for Lauren Conrad throughout the reality show, which wrapped in 2010, has come a long way since his TV days, marrying blogger Kaitlynn Carter in June. He was noticeably absent from the reunion, as was Conrad and her Season 9 replacement Kristin Cavallari, both of whom are reportedly not appearing in the reboot. (Cavallari does have her own show, Very Cavallari, which is in its first season on E!)

But there is hope for Jenner to join up with his old cast members, a source close to the revival told THR.

“Everybody wants Brody to come back. He was such a big part of the show. It truly wouldn’t be the same without him,” they said.

The Hills: New Beginnings will focus on many of the original cast members as they live their lives in Los Angeles, MTV teased in the show’s first trailer.

In the teaser, Stephanie can be heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Spencer and Heidi, who welcomed first child Gunner in October, have long been advocating for another MTV revival, and celebrated their success on Twitter along with fans of the original series Monday.

“Keep faith and stay humble and one day it’s gon be ok, wake up and I’m thinking about every way I can go get it,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram after the announcement was made, quoting “Motivation” by

JayDaYoungan.

Jenner has another clear tie to reality television, having appeared in several seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with dad Caitlyn Jenner. But Brody and his famous family appear to be at odds recently, with Caitlyn skipping his wedding for a business trip and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner not even RSVPing for the big day, Brody revealed to PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” he said at the time. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com