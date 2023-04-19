Sylvester Stallone's Next Starring Role Revealed

Sylvester Stallone is staying in the streaming business. The actor will star in Never Too Old to Die, a script Amazon Studios recently acquired just for him. It will be the first project under Amazon's first-look deal with Stallone and Braden Aftergood's Balboa Productions.

Never Too Old to Die will star Stallone as a Cold War hero living in a retirement home for spies, reports Deadline. The story starts when another resident is mysteriously murdered, and Stallone's character takes it upon himself to solve the crime. Brian Otting, who wrote and directed the shorts Prom Car '91 and It Came Nameless in Spring, wrote the script. No director is attached yet.

This is the first project under a new deal Stallone and Balboa Productions signed with Amazon Studios last week. Stallone will work on film and television projects, both scripted and unscripted, for Amazon. The films will stream on Prime Video but are also likely to get theatrical releases. Balboa Productions is already working on Elle Callahan's Scavenger Hunt for MGM/Amazon. Stallone's company also produced MGM's Samaritan, which is available on Prime Video.

"We are thrilled to partner with Amazon to create new film and television projects," Stallone and Aftergood said in a statement to Deadline last week. "Having the opportunity to work closely with the talented creative teams at Amazon and MGM will further propel the incredible momentum of Balboa Productions."

Stallone is also working with another streamer, Paramount+, as he stars in Taylor Sheridan's new series Tulsa King. The actor plays a Mafia capo sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma after being released from prison to establish a criminal empire for his bosses. Balboa Productions is co-producing the series, which was already renewed for a second season.

Stallone reprises his role as Ravager Captain Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which opens on May 5. His family's reality series, The Family Stallone, will debut on Paramount+ on May 17. He also returns in the next Expendables movie that Lionsgate will release in August.

Balboa Productions launched in 2018 and gets its name from Stallone's most famous character, Rocky Balboa. Stallone earned Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for the original Rocky, which won the 1976 Best Picture Oscar. In 2016, Stallone earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing Rocky again in Creed. His other franchises include Rambo and The Expendables. Stallone's other recent credits include The Suicide Squad, Rallying Cry, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Backtrace.