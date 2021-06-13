'The Challenge' Star and NFL Player Welcome First Child Together

✖

Congratulations are in order for The Challenge alum Ashley Kelsey and her boyfriend, NFL star Kerryon Johnson, as they welcomed their first child together. Kelsey, who also appeared on The Real World: San Diego (2011), gave birth to the couple's daughter on Tuesday. Kelsey and Johnson subsequently spoke with PEOPLE about the newest addition to their family, whom they named Snoh Marie Johnson.

Kelsey welcomed baby Snoh in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The Challenge alum, who appeared on two seasons of the MTV series, Battle of the Seasons 2 (Kelsey won this season with the Real World: San Diego team) and Invasion of the Champions, explained that her partner was the one who came up with their daughter's unique name. She said, "Kerryon came up with her name and I just loved it. We wanted something unique and beautiful, and it fits her perfectly." The 34-year-old went on to open up about life as a new mom, telling the outlet, "Becoming a mom is so surreal. You see her tiny little face and just melt. I've just been staring at her since the minute I gave birth. I'm so in love."

Johnson also shared a sweet statement to PEOPLE about the birth of his daughter. The Philadelphia Eagles running back told the publication, "She's my best friend. Easily the best day of my life." Kelsey and Johnson first announced that they were expecting on Christmas. At the time, the former reality star wrote on Instagram that becoming parents would be their "biggest blessing yet." Throughout her pregnancy, she shared various updates on Instagram. Additionally, she also posted a lovely message to announce the birth of baby Snoh. Alongside photos of herself, Johnson, and Snoh at the hospital, Kelsey wrote a note to her "little best friend."

"To my little best friend who stole my heart from the moment I found out I was pregnant," Kelsey's caption began. "I can’t believe you are finally here, I just sit and stare at you because I never could have imagined you’d be this perfect. Pregnancy is the most incredible journey and ends in the most rewarding way! I’m so grateful and feel so beyond blessed to have you in my life. I can’t wait to watch you grow." The Real World alum ended her message by sharing her appreciation for Johnson for being so supportive during her pregnancy, as she wrote, "@kj_hey your daddy has been so supportive and my rock during this entire pregnancy and I couldn’t have asked for a better man to take this journey on with!"