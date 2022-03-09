‘The Challenge’ Star Flies to Ukraine Border to Deliver Supplies to Troops

The Challenge‘s Jordan Wiseley is giving back at a border crossing in Poland amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wiseley and his roommate, Kevin Pasdon, felt called to help the people affected by the crisis, so they bought plane tickets to Poland, where they connected with a relief effort to help drive trucks across the border and deliver supplies to Ukrainian troops.

“I came out to just help in any way possible,” Wiseley, 31, said in a video posted to TikTok. “I’ve got a lot of skills so I drive … So I feel good being out here.” Pasdon, who previously worked as a firefighter in Boston and now works as an EMT in Los Angeles, has been able to assist with medical needs, and Wiseley’s experience with various kinds of vehicles has come in handy when it comes to delivering supplies.

Wiseley and Pasdon told TMZ their U.S. passports have allowed them to cross the border with ease, unlike many of the other truck drivers who came to help from throughout the European Union. Supplies drops include items like food, blankets and gasoline to keep Ukrainian troops going, the two said, and require tons of manual labor loading and unloading the trucks each day.

A GoFundMe campaign featuring photos of the MTV star and shared by Wiseley on social media said their efforts “have helped countless families cross the border and are continuing to deliver supplies into Ukraine to help with military aid.” The campaign continued, “The crossing that opened right before they arrived is now busy with traffic and people trying to get through. They have seen heartbreaking moments like mothers and children saying goodbye to their fathers, who are staying behind in Ukraine to fight. These incredible people have shown such strength.”

“In the last few days alone, they have helped countless people and delivered supplies to armed forces and those still living in Ukraine and are paying for it all out of their own pockets,” campaign organizers added. “This is where we come in; the funding raised here will help provide additional resources to those in need at the border.”

The statement on the page adds, “This group began with ten strangers who found one another through an app called discord and now have become an official organization providing humanitarian aid and assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces and people. They are currently transporting goods received from around the world into Ukraine, based on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and government.”