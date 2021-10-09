‘The Challenge’ Cheating Scandal: Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett’s Breakup, Explained

While they’re not on the current season of The Challenge, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Morgan Willett are still bringing the relationship drama offscreen. In September, Morgan announced that she and Johnny had split after two years together. Since then, she has claimed that the Challenge champion cheated on her, which led to the end of their relationship. What do you need to know about the latest cheating scandal that has plagued the Challenge universe?

Johnny and Morgan originally met when they competed on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which aired in early 2019. The two were partners and ultimately left early in the season after their elimination. Since their time on the program, the two sparked a relationship that seemed as though it was built to last. However, Morgan shocked fans recently when she shared that she and Johnny had split. She issued a statement to Us Weekly on Sept. 27 that read, “I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together.”

“While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all,” she continued. “Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.” Her statement and, in particular, her reference to knowing “the truth” had many questioning what went wrong for the pair. In a follow-up statement posted to her Instagram Story, Morgan further discussed the split and claimed that Johnny cheated on her.

“The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt,” she wrote. “I have been able to distract myself with beautiful beaches and hikes and my amazing family, but now I have to go back to reality. And if I’m being honest, I’m scared. I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry.”

Johnny has not yet responded to the cheating allegations. The Real World alum has kept rather mum on the split in general. Although, he did share a statement to E! News about the matter. He explained that he wants to keep this situation “close to the cuff.” The reality star added, “I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.”