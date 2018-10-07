‘The Challenge’ Alum Vinny Foti Hospitalized for Heart Failure

Vinny Foti, who appeared on MTV’s The Challenge, has been hospitalized for heart failure and is in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas area hospital, according to his friends and family.

On Friday, his friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 for the 36-year-old’s healthcare. As of Sunday afternoon, 48 people have donated a combined $2,330 in two days.

“Our sweet, dear friend and co-worker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure. He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband,” a statement on the GoFundMe page reads. “We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family. They have two daughters ages 2yrs , and 2 months old. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

On Saturday, Foti’s wife Krista Foti thanked people for their donations and shares.

“I told Vinny what was going on even though he was still sleeping,” Krista Foti wrote. “I know he appreciates everything you guys have done. Here’s the only update I have. They had to put another tube is his left lung to drain. He’s still in ICU and not getting off the ventilator for a few more days the dr said. Dr said we just got to take it day by day. I ll keep everyone posted.”

According to Us Weekly, Foti appeared in The Challenge: Fresh Meat II season in 2000. He also appeared in the season 20 Cutthroat competition and season 22’s Battle of the Exes.

Foti gained attention for his fit physique on the MTV series.

“I train every day like an absolute animal and I’m ready,” Foti said in his first appearance on The Challenge. “I’m in peak performance shape.”

After leaving the series behind, Foti got married and has two young daughters, reports The Ashleys Reality Roundup. According to his Twitter page, he works as a bartender at a Wynn casino in Las Vegas.

“We love you Vinny Foti. Be strong we need you,” Krista Foti wrote on Twitter, alongside an adorable video of Foti with his daughters.

“Vinny im a huge fan of yours from the challenge and i am sincerely praying for you brotha,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Sending well wishes to your family. I’m a young heart failure survivor, too – he can get through this,” added another.

According to GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon, one in three campaigns on the site are created by people raising money to pay for medical bills. The site claims more than $650 million is raised to pay for medical expenses each year for more than 250,000 campaigns.

