‘The Bachelorette’: Tyler Cameron Spent the Night at Hannah Brown’s House Following Surfaced Photos

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s drink date reportedly ended with a real-life fantasy suite. Days after The Bachelorette star’s season of the ABC dating show came to an end — revealing she had gotten engaged to Jed Wyatt, but their engagement ended shortly after news broke of him having another relationship before the show started taping — with her asking runner up Cameron out on a date, the couple reportedly spent the night together at her house.

At the After the Final Rose ceremony, Brown revealed to host Chris Harrison that she had broken off her engagement to Wyatt in the aftermath of the controversy.

“The engagement is over,” she said holding back tears during the special. “We are not together. That’s not what I said yes to. When I said those things, the things I said on my engagement day I thought that was my day. I feel like that was taken from me… It’s been really hard to grapple with that, but I know what I got is not what I ever wanted for a life partner. That’s not love built on a foundation of truth and honesty.”

After saying goodbye to Wyatt, she boldly asked Cameron out for a drink after reuniting with him near the end of the hour.

“I would love to. Just tell me when, I’m there,” he responded, and it appears it did not take long for them to kickstart their relationship.

A source revealed to E! News Hannah invited Tyler over and her spent the night at her home.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in,” a source said of Thursday night. “He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

TMZ also released photos capturing the pair saying goodbye after their night together.

The report comes one day after Hannah posted on Instagram reflecting on her experience this season, writing: “Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story. The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit.”

At the time she commented on the date, adding: “And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. Roll tide.”