‘The Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Splits From Shawn Booth

The Bahcelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have split, the couple announced in a statement to PEOPLE.

Bristowe and Booth, who became engaged on the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette, were one of Bachelor Nation’s last remaining engaged couples. Their decision to separate comes after more than three years together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the statement reads. “This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

The couple had initially sparked breakup concern among fans months ago when they began spending more time apart, with Bristowe spending time in her native Canada while Booth continued working at his Nashville-based gym. Fans grew even more concerned when Bristowe was spotted without her engagement ring.

In August, Bristowe finally addressed the rumors her Off the Vine podcast, assuring fans that they were still very much together.

“So here’s the truth,” Bristowe began. “I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love. Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first.”

“Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge,” she continued. “He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s going to have to be there for months. … We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

She added at the time that she and Booth were “110 percent committed to each other.”

“You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No,” she said. “You love the s— out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing.”

Bristowe and Booth became engaged on the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette after first appearing on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015. As of their third anniversary earlier this year, they had not set a date for their wedding.