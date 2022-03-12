‘The Bachelorette’ Star Clint Arlis’ Cause of Death Reportedly Revealed

Months after it was reported that The Bachelorette star Clint Arlis died, his cause of death has been revealed. According to Page Six, Arlis died by suicide. Arlis, who appeared on Season 11 of The Bachelorette with lead Kaitlyn Bristowe, was 34 years old at the time of his passing.

Page Six obtained the coroner’s official investigation report through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report stated that prior to his passing, Arlis had been struggling with his mental health. He reportedly experienced paranoia and thought that people were watching him. The Bachelorette alum was also reportedly having issues with his girlfriend of about four years. Amidst these struggles, Arlis moved back in with his parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1502383889188368384

His parents reportedly thought that “things were getting better” once Arlis did action to move in with them. On the day of his passing, Arlis was reportedly going to head to the local high school for a workout. Page Six also reported that Arlis left a note behind on his dresser.

Arlis’ sister Taylor confirmed his passing in January. She shared a message on Facebook, which read, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” Following the news, many members of Bachelor Nation also spoke out to share their sadness over the loss.

Bristowe, who was the lead on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, shared a message on her Instagram Story about Arlis. Her statement began, “This is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette…he tragically passed at 34 years old.” The Dancing With the Stars champion continued, “I’m not sure what happened, how it happened. All I want to say is that from knowing him on the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.” She added, “Clint was very well respected in his world, and it’s an absolute tragedy what’s happened.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.