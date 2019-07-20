‘The Bachelorette’: Luke P.’s Brother Accuses ABC of ‘Manipulated Conversations’ With Hannah Brown After Elimination

This week’s episode of The Bachelorette included one of the most talked-about scenes in the show’s 15-season history, when Hannah Brown ended Luke Parker’s controversial run on the show. Hannah and Luke clashed over faith and disagreed over having sex before marriage. Now his family is speaking out to accuse ABC of manipulating footage to turn viewers against him because of his faith.

On Monday, fans saw Hannah and Luke’s explosive overnight date, which did not make it past dinner. Hannah defended herself, telling him she still believes Jesus loves her even after having sex before marriage. Luke said he does not believe in sex before marriage, and some fans at home thought he was shaming Brown.

“It hurt my heart that [Brown] felt I was shaming her,” Luke wrote on Instagram after his final episode aired. “In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday.”

Although Luke admitted in his Instagram post that he made mistakes on the show, his brother, Mike Parker, went on Fox Nation Thursday to accuse ABC of using creative editing to change how people felt about Luke.

“[Our family] followed the spoiler accounts after Luke had left, and everything seemed like sunshine and roses to us. And then Hannah actually came for the hometown date, and that’s the first that we heard that things weren’t going well and the guys in the house didn’t like him,” Mike said, notes Us Weekly. “That’s when we kind of took a second guess of, ‘Hey, maybe things aren’t going the way we thought they were.’”

Mike later said he believes they “attacked [Luke] because he’s made a bold stance for his faith,” adding, “He’s been a man of faith on that show, and I believe all season long they’ve pinned those names on him, they’ve pinned those labels, because of his stance for his faith.”

Mike also bashed the show for not allowing Luke to make a statement on Good Morning America after he was eliminated, unlike other contestants. Instead, GMA had Nick Viall and Rachel Lindsay on to “talk about what a horrible person he was and that they don’t want a man like him representing their Christianity,” Mike said.

During the upcoming “Men Tell All” episode, Luke is “ambushed” Mike said.

“They have an agenda. They’ve had an agenda all season long about a narrative that they want to play about Luke,” he told Fox News. “They’ve manipulated conversations, they’ve manipulated interactions, they’ve left conversations out to basically climax here at the ‘Men Tell All.’”

Mike later said the person fans saw on television was the “Luke P. character that ABC created,” not the Luke he knows.

“That’s not the person that he is, and I would tell America that, that this person that they’ve seen labeled as a liar — an evil, pathological liar, narcissistic, all these key words they’ve been pushing all season — are a fictitious character created by ABC,” Mike claimed.

ABC has not commented on Mike Parker’s claims.

Hannah told PEOPLE she thought she was being “slut-shamed” and said it was unfair to judge her because she was intimate with men before marriage.

“It’s just not okay because this show is about trying to find a husband and a part of a relationship, a marriage, is physical intimacy,” she told the magazine. “And if I want to make out with a guy, I’m going to make out with them.”

The Bachelorette‘s “Men Tell All” episode airs Monday, July 22 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC