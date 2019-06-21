‘The Bachelorette’: Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend Has a Message for Hannah Brown

Bachelorette front-runner Jed Wyatt is sitting in hot water after his ex-girlfriend came forward in a tell-all story.

Haley Stevens came forward last week to reveal that Wyatt had intentions of coming back to her after the show was done filming, but now she has a few words for Hannah Brown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Be true to yourself,” the Nashville singer told ET as a message to Brown. “She’s confident, she’s held her own from everything I’ve seen and heard and read. She is holding her own.”

“In the short bits of things I’ve seen about Hannah, she is really freaking strong,” Stevens added. “People comparing and just questioning her decisions.. she has handled it with grace and strength and stayed true to herself, so I have no doubt in my mind that she took care of [the situation with Wyatt] in what way was best for her.”

The singer also admitted that she’s dealt with hateful comments from people online after coming forward.

Wyatt and Stevens went on vacation together right before he left for Los Angeles to start shooting for the hit ABC series. That’s when the two allegedly said “I love you” for the first time, even admitting that was the first time she’s ever said those words to someone.

“I said, ‘You could really fall for this person,’” Stevens explained. “This is a person I’m very much in love with, telling me, ‘I love you, I’m not going to fall for her.’ And in hindsight, there are so many parts of this that … this was the first person I had ever said I love you to.”

In an alleged text message Wyatt sent Stevens before boarding to L.A. he wrote, “I love you! Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out. It all adds up 444. Meditate, pray, center yourself in positive energy.”

To which she replied, “I love you! You’re such a light to me and to everyone you surround yourself with. I can’t wait for the whole world to know you Jed. You are so special and you are going to be so great! I’m all yours and I’m going to miss you like crazy. Go be an inspiration and a light. I’ll be praying for you (and me) and your family everyday!”

The Nashville singer said she felt “embarrassed” when Wyatt returned to music city without contacting her.

“My message is this is not in any way negative toward anyone or trying to be hurtful to anyone,” she said on why she came forward. “It was solely that people were saying they were going to tell my story — me, real girl, real life — and I wasn’t going to have any control of that. It didn’t seem fair that nobody was going to stand up for me here.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.