‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Cuts Number of Contestants Down to Two in Dramatic Rose Ceremony

Monday’s penultimate episode of The Bachelorette did end with one of the final three contestants not getting a rose from Hannah Brown, following last week’s “Men Tell-All” episode. Peter Weber was the one sent home at the end, whittling Brown’s choices to just Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.

During the rose ceremony, Tyler and Jed got theirs, making them the final two. Peter was sent home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week’s episode aired after a dramatic “Men Tell-All,” in which season “villain” Luke Parker tried one last effort to win Hannah over. He brought an engagement ring with him, even though she already rejected him.

“This is not about your heart! F—! Leave!” Hannah yelled. “I’m so tired. You’re so narcissistic. It’s my this, my that. This is not about your heart. I’m sorry that your heart is broken, but you’ve already broken my heart like 15 times through all of this by me trying to make this work.”

A few weeks before audiences saw “Pilot Pete” go home, Calee Lutes told Entertainment Tonight that she and Peter were seriously dating until he broke up with her to appear on the hit ABC series.

Lutes said the couple met on a dating app last year and had a long distance relationship. She lived in Atlanta while the commercial pilot was based in Los Angeles. Lutes claims they were “very serious” and Peter told her he loves her in October.

“He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together. I was open to moving out there for a year or so, to give our relationship a fair chance, but he told me he didn’t want me out there temporarily… he wanted me out there ‘forever,’” Lutes claimed.

She continued, “We also talked about kids, down to the logistics of how we would fly them back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta to visit my family if we did settle down in California. We talked about all of this right up until he broke up with me.”

Lutes said the break-up suddenly happened in December, when they began planning a trip to Costa Rica for New Year’s Eve. She immediately became suspicious, especially after she noticed he scrubbed his Instagram page of traces of her. Lutes said she learned Peter was on The Bachelorette when the cast list was revealed.

“He absolutely betrayed me,” Lutes told Entertainment Tonight. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me. Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

The Bachelorette finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC